Length Check: Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Curls Are Dripping Down Her Back

Our favorite celebrity women are taking breaks from their wigs and weaves to show off their natural hair while letting us in on their haircare secrets (a.k.a the products they’ve been using to inspire such growth). First Joseline Hernandez, then Reginae Carter and now Megan Thee Stallion all shared their natural hair on social media this week, silently encouraging women to care for their tresses and watch them grow!

Megan Thee Stallion, ambassador of Mielle Organics, gave fans a curly length check when she posted this hair update showing off her waves and ringlets. “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth,” she wrote.

That’s a lot of growth Megan! If you don’t remember, about three weeks ago, Megan shared she’s been using the Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk on her curls, writing, “This product is not heavy on my hair which I love, and it’s so easy to apply.” She recommends for her hot girls to keep their hair moisturized. “This product did it for me,” she added.

Beauties, we’ve used the Rice Water Collection and agree it is a great way to keep your strands hydrated while enjoying the benefits of rice water without the smell and whole fermentation process.

Mielle Organics founder Michelle Rodriguez and family posed in a melanin-filled group photo with the H-Town Hottie.

Megan became a Mielle Organics Ambassador earlier this year, but has been a healthy hair journey long before that. Reginae Carter also credited the Black-owned hair brand with keeping her curls poppin.

Megan’s hair and career are thriving. Just in case you didn’t catch the Grammys, the WAP rapper not only took home the gramophones for “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song” she saw sales for her song Savage sky-rocket. According to Billboard.com, “Savage saw a 513%  song sales boost Sunday compared to Saturday. Her whole catalog saw a 178% rise in digital album sales Sunday compared to Sunday in digital album sales.”

Go head sis!

Length Check: Megan Thee Stallion's Natural Curls Are Dripping Down Her Back  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

