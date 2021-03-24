NYPD Reportedly Not Investigating Racist Anti-Masker Hurling N-Word At Black Bakery Worker

A video that showed a racist white woman in New York City shamelessly calling a Black bakery employee the N-word, and then some, has gone viral, thanks to a bystander filming the encounter and posting it to social media.
However, the NYPD reportedly said it will not be investigating.
The woman — an anti-masker identified as Stephanie Denaro who was with three children, including one in a baby stroller — who remained unidentified as of Wednesday morning, was refused service at Davidovich Bakery in the Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side because she refused to wear a mask while ordering bagels. She said she couldn’t wear one because of a “medical problem.”
The Daily Dot reported that the children with the woman were of “mixed-race.”
After the employee informed the woman she would not be served unless she put on a mask, she refused to move and demanded service, prompting a security officer to intervene.
When the security officer told the would-be bagel-buyer that she wouldn’t be served and asked her to leave, the woman did her best Karen impression and had the audacity to ask unabashedly: “Why? ‘Cause he’s a bitch ass nigger?”
Yes, with a hard R.
When other people in line reacted in shock, the woman doubled down on her racist hatred.
“That’s what he is! That’s what he is!” she insisted before repeating the racist epithet: “Bitch ass nigger…I just said it!”
Still setting with racist rage, the woman told the security guard, “I can call him whatever I want.”
While the security guard said she was going to call the police, the NYPD told the Daily Mail that there is no police report or 9-11 call on file so they have nothing to investigate — despite the obvious existence of the viral video that clearly shows the woman’s face.
Watch the unfortunate video below.
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK
— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
The Daily Dot also reported that Denaro — who has been pictured in a MAGA hat — “once deliberately sent her kids to school without signing a consent form for random COVID-19 tests, defying repeated requests from the school.”
The situation didn’t get violent, but it was eerily reminiscent of a woman racially profiling a Black teenage boy and accusing him of stealing her iPhone without proof late last year in a hotel in New York City. In that instance, Miya Ponsetto tackled Keyon Herrold Jr. while a bystander recorded the incident, earning her the nickname of “SoHo Karen.”
Perhaps learning from that unfortunate moment, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which oversees Essex Market, quickly issued a statement condemning the incident.
Conversely, an employee for the Arlo SoHo Hotel — where “SoHo Karen” assaulted the teen the day after Christmas — appeared to validate the unfounded accusation against Harrold Jr.
As a result, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump was set to announce his intent to sue the Arlo Hotel company for racial profiling.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations To Republicans
‘SoHo Karen’ Pulls The ‘I’m Not A Racist’ Card By Claiming She Suffers From Anxiety
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People
1. Courtside Karen
1 of 26
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
2. Arlo SoHo Karen
2 of 26
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
3. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
3 of 26
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
4. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
4 of 26
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
5. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument5 of 26
6. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
6 of 26
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
7. St. Louis 'Karen'7 of 26
8. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
8 of 26
9. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
9 of 26
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
10. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video10 of 26
11. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
11 of 26
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
12. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait12 of 26
13. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’13 of 26
14. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
14 of 26
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
15. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"15 of 26
16. Karen's husband
16 of 26
17. Karen's other husband17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.
19 of 26
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
20.
20 of 26
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Human Capital Stock. ✊🏽🦺🌈🧤🪑 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
21.21 of 26
22.
22 of 26
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
23.23 of 26
24.
24 of 26
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
25.
25 of 26
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
26.
26 of 26
NYPD Reportedly Not Investigating Racist Anti-Masker Hurling N-Word At Black Bakery Worker was originally published on newsone.com