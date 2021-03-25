‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown & Julian Dennison Show Titan-Sized Love To Co-Star Brian Tyree Henry & More

It’s almost time to sit ringside (at our homes, or in a theater one is open near you) for one of the biggest grudge match ever when Godzilla and King Kong face-off against each other in the upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong.

While the giant ape and lizard are the main attractions, they also have human co-stars as well. CASSIUS caught up with two of them, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Brown is back in her role as Madison Russell, whom we met in the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Madison is no stranger to the titans, she has been basically raised around them thanks to her mother, Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), and father Mark Russell’s (Kyle Chandler) work with Monarch, the secret government agency that tracks the giant creatures called titans.

Godzilla vs. Kong takes place 5 years after King of the Monsters’ events that saw Godzilla make his case for titan supremacy after laying the smackdown on Ghidora, aka Monster Zero. Madison’s mother took part in a plan with eco-terrorists to help “restore order” to the planet by waking the sleeping giants. She would see the error in her ways and sacrificed her life to save Madison.

Now living in Florida with her father, who has since rejoined Monarch, Madison is still enamored with titans, specifically Godzilla, whom she has an affinity for after he saved the world and her. The titan, who is now considered the planet’s defender, is now being hunted by humans after a spontaneous attack that resulted in some people’s deaths. Madison isn’t buying the fact that Godzilla has turned on humankind, and thanks to the first-hand accounts she hears from a titan-conspiracy theorist named Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) who just happened to be “working” at the plant trying to dig up some information because he feels something nefarious is going on.

Like her mother, Madison is adventurous and decides she wants to get to the bottom of what is pissing off Godzilla, and that’s where Dennison’s character Josh comes in. The two friends whose relationship is similar to Tommy Pickles and Chucky’s from Rugrats embark on a mission to find Bernie that will unravel the mystery behind the perturbed kaiju that only King Kong can stop and why he is going on a rampage around the globe.

Speaking with the young Hollywood stars, we asked them about their time working with Henry (Atlanta), and that had nothing but gigantic praise for the actor. “I loved working with him. He was so fun,” Dennison gleefully opens up. “In general, he’s such a nice guy. I remember first meeting him. You know they’re cool when you hug them for the first time. He played Bernie very great.”

“Brian was amazing,” Brown revealed. “First day, Brian said, ‘I love you, I mean it, I’m thanking you, and I thought this was going to be my best friend. It was kind of like just having the coolest guy to be able to work with, and we both encouraged each other. We all encouraged each other to be better and to do better. Having each other to kind of rely and lean on was really, really nice, and just feeding off his energy. I mean, he’s such an energetic person. I think we both brought out the child in him, which is really nice, probably not so nice for him, though.”

Since Madison and Josh were hanging out with a conspiracy theorist in the film, we asked the two actors if they could share with us the most ridiculous titan-sized conspiracy theory they have ever heard? Julian shared a very interesting one he heard from his young nephew, who had an interesting take on the dinosaurs’ king, Tyrannosaurus Rex. You can check that out by watching the interview above.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously on March 31, see this film on the biggest screen possible, trust us, this battle of epic of proportions deserves it.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Legendary Entertainment

