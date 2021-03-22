News
Hall of Fame NBA Forward, Elgin Baylor Has Died At 86

The 2018 NBA Awards

Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection during his 14 seasons with the Lakers from 1958 to 1971. He was the 1958-59 Rookie of the Year as well as the All-Star Game MVP that year. He also served as an executive for the LA Clippers.

Monday (March 22, 2021) Baylor died of natural causes and was with his wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Krystal. The Los Angeles Lakers released a statement saying:

“Elgin was the love of my life and my best friend,” Elaine said in the statement. “And like everyone else, I was in awe of his immense courage, dignity and the time he gave to all fans. At this time we ask that I and our family be allowed to mourn his passing in privacy.”

