The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]

This looks so damn funny, man...

Ghost Brothers Fright Club

Source: discovery+ / Discovery+

Last week we reported that Discover+ was debuting a new ghost hunting reality TV series featuring a hilarious all-Black team dubbed The Ghost Brothers, and already the ghost bustin’ trio have teamed up with Jack Osborne to appear on his own spooky show, Fright Club.

In this exclusive clip we find the GB team of Dalen SprattMarcus Harvey and Juwan Mass kicking it with Ozzy Osborne’s son and watching a video of what seems to be a supernatural apparition outside the house of one of their man’s and ’em. Though it’s not visible what exactly was caught on camera in the man’s backyard, the team speculates it could be a giraffe or a horse, or a giraffe riding a horse because anything is possible in 2021.

Guess we’ll have to tune into the episode when it premieres tomorrow (March 23) on discovery+ to see what conclusion is reached in this matter. If this clip is any indication of what we can expect, it’s sure to be a hella funny and entertaining.

Check out the clip below and peep the trailer for Discovery+’s Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, too.

