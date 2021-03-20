Beauty
HomeBeauty

3 Black-Owned Eco Friendly & Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Know

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
You are a unique and beautiful soul

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

When it comes to beauty, wellness, and fashion, you would always want to go with brands that value quality, cleanliness, and sustainability, and these three Black-woman-owned brands are all of that and some.

Whether you’re into skincare, wellness, or luxury fashion, these brands have a little something for everybody, as they’re all eco-friendly, create quality goods, use clean ingredients and provide economic stability in impoverished communities! Check out the three brands we have on our radar below.

Roots & Bloom 

Roots and Bloom is a Black-woman-owned luxury foot care regimen brand formulated with the purest ingredients. Founded by entrepreneur, Sherri Reid, Roots and Bloom has products that are designed to tone, moisturize, soften and smooth out all the rough and dry edges of the skin on your foot.  All of the products are vegan and boast natural ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter, Jojoba Seed Oil, and Rosehip Seed Oil. With so many natural ingredients, this product is meant to extend the life span of a pedicure which is absolutely a game-changer as we head into warmer weather! Visit SHOPROOTSANDBLOOM.COM for more.

EPARA Skincare

EPARA Skincare is a Black-owned skincare brand that features scientifically-proven formulas derived from Africa and promotes healthy, radiant, flawless, and glowy skin. Founded by Nigerian-born entrepreneur, Ozohu Adoh, Epara Skincare is “a unique collection of handcrafted skincare products tailored to the underserved needs of women of color,” as stated on the brand’s website. As the first Blackowned luxury brand to be sold at Barneys New York, Epara consists of 10 skincare products that addresses the needs of women of color including darker complexions, hyperpigmentation, dry skin, and uneven toned skin. Visit  WWW.EPARASKINCARE.COM  for more.

SEKBI Bogolan  

SEKBI Bogolan is a Black-owned, sustainably produced, luxury fashion brand. Born in Africa, SEKBI Bogolan boasts sophisticated pieces, clean lines, and a unique use of the Bogolan print that helps celebrate African heritage. SEKBI Bogolan offers clothing for both men and women, which includes dresses, tops, pants, and a full line of fashionable accessories. To shop, visit SEKBIBOGOLAN.COM.

Don’t miss…

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Cop For Spring

3 Black-Owned Eco Friendly & Sustainable Beauty Brands You Should Know  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 4 hours ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 23 hours ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For ‘Gotham’ Album
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Tina Turner Is Calling It A Day After New Documentary
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Haters Sent 80 Ridiculous Complaints About Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s “WAP” Grammy Perfomance To The FCC
 3 days ago
03.19.21
13 items
Twitter Declares Ray Fisher’s Cyborg The Real MVP of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’
 3 days ago
03.20.21
Photos
Close