Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin.” Erica Campbell

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Urban One Honors With Date

Source: Urban One / Radio One Digital

The annual Urban One Honors plans to highlight the exemplary accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show.

By way of a press announcement, Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell, and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin will host the annual event with the working 2021 theme as ‘Women Leading the Change” which will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin,” Campbell said via a statement. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

Now in its third year, Urban One Honors was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” Martin added. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans.

Other categories include: Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; and  Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves.

The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

The annual Urban One Honors premiers on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. It will be simulcast for the first time on CLEO TV.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: TV One

Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 4 hours ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 23 hours ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For ‘Gotham’ Album
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Tina Turner Is Calling It A Day After New Documentary
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Haters Sent 80 Ridiculous Complaints About Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s “WAP” Grammy Perfomance To The FCC
 3 days ago
03.19.21
13 items
Twitter Declares Ray Fisher’s Cyborg The Real MVP of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’
 3 days ago
03.20.21
Photos
Close