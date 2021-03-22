Celebrity News
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims

Bringing the total to 7 women with complaints.

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

It looks like the NFL will be placing a sharp lens on one of their stand out performers. The organization is looking to get a better idea if Deshaun Watson was inappropriate with various women.

As spotted on TMZ things are heating up for the Houston Texans quarterback. In the wake of four more lawsuits being filed against the Gainesville, Georgia native the National Football League has confirmed they are going to perform their own investigation to identify if he is guilty of any wrong doing regarding sexual misconduct. On Thursday, March 18 NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy says that “the matter is under review” with regards to their personal conduct policy.

Prior to this update attorney Tony Buzbee had filed several lawsuits on the behalf of various women claiming Watson had turned aggressive and demanded sexual favors from professional massage therapists. Deshaun has denied all the allegations. “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” he  said. “I have not yet seen the complaint but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The Houston Texans have acknowledged the controversy and have made it clear they will cooperate with the league to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. “The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the team said in formal statement. “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”At this time Watson has not been charged with any crimes.

The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

