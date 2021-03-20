Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell Shares Threatening Messages He Received Following Upset Loss To Oral Roberts

Fans definitely take things entirely too far.

Following Ohio State suffering a stunning upset at Oral Roberts’s hands in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, E.J. Liddell shared some of the threatening messages on Saturday (Mar.20) he received following Ohio State’s defeat.

Lidell shared a screenshot of the *NSFW* messages he received with his followers with the caption, “Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human.”

“Comments don’t get to me, but I just wanna know why. I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this,” he continued. “This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly, and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus.”

Ohio State entered the tournament as the no.2 seed, with many picking the school to go far. But in a stunning series of events, it fell 75-72 to No. 15, Oral Roberts, in overtime after Liddell missed a crucial free throw with 37 seconds left in the game leaving the door open for the Golden Eagles, who were only down 2 points.

Before the missed free throw, Liddell had an excellent game scoring 23 points, a team-high, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

Lidell, along with junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and junior forward Justice Sueing, were the reasons behind Ohio State’s successful season leading the team to a 21-10 record and an appearance in the Big Ten championship game, losing a very intense game to Illinois.

The Buckeyes were considered one of the best teams in college basketball’s best conference. Lidell was one reason behind that, finishing the season strong, averaging 16.2 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, a stark improvement from his freshman year where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 boards.

Yes, the way Ohio State went out was extremely disappointing, but that doesn’t give anyone permission to send messages like the ones Liddell received. We are sure he is itching at the opportunity to redeem himself, and he has a pretty good opportunity to do so with the team as constructed next season.

