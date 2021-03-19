Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

New Balance and Stone Island Have Formed a Long-Term Partnership

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Stone Island And New Balance Collab

Source: Stone Island And New Balance Collab / Stone Island And New Balance

The trend of clothing label team-ups has become an ever-accelerating arms race for superiority in the fashion marketplace. The newest partnership of New Balance and Stone Island plans to combine the two brands’ affinity for technology and creativity to produce forward-thinking apparel. Each brand took to its respective Instagram account to publicly announce the joint venture.

“Both New Balance and Stone Island are independently minded brands with strong aptitudes for calculated risk-taking,” said Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at New Balance. “We both pride ourselves on having our fingers on the pulse of culture, elevating our rich heritage, and creating authentic brand experiences for our global consumers. We look forward to pushing the boundaries and experimenting with design.”

With 115 years of history, Boston’s New Balance is renowned for its contributions to the entire running industry, including how the sneakers are actually produced and the tech used in the sneakers themselves. And the Ravarino, Italy-based Stone Island, has been earning the admiration of outdoor activewear fanatics since 1982 with its famous Tela Stella fabric, on which the company’s legend is founded.

“There are only a limited number of brands that can be referred as iconic,“ said Carlo Rivetti, President and Creative Director at Stone Island. “…Stone Island and New Balance have shown that they are of this breed. To exchange concepts and ideas by opening doors to each other’s R&D teams, with the aim to create great sound product, is exciting and the greatest message we can jointly convey to our audiences.”

Product is expected to ship later this year, but it will be only available for purchase by logging in to your online account, according to the “Stone Island | New Balance” webpage. Head there and register to stay up-to-date as more information comes.

New Balance and Stone Island Have Formed a Long-Term Partnership  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 7 hours ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 8 hours ago
03.22.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 12 hours ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 15 hours ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 18 hours ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 18 hours ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 19 hours ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Sharon Osbourne Now Has Security Protecting Her Following That Piers Morgan-Related Outburst on ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For ‘Gotham’ Album
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close