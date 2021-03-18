Celebrity News
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man

Dr. Dre's ready to move on, but is his ex-wife cool with that or nah?

In the latest monthly installment of Dr. Dre’s Divorce Saga, the iconic Hip-Hop producer/rapper is looking to move on with his love life and asking a judge to help make it so.

According to TMZ The Chronic artist is requesting a bifurcation of his divorce proceedings in hopes that the judge not only declares he and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as officially single and ready to mingle, but also to decide how the assets get divided later on. Dre’s now taken this action as he feels that there’s absolutely no chance of reconciliation between he and his wife of 24 years.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dre says his divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, has gotten to the point of no return.
In the docs, Dre says Nicole’s “false allegations of domestic violence” made it clear there’s no turning back.
He says he’s been trying to settle the divorce with her since she filed in June 2020, and claims she’s dragging her feet on purpose.
Well, we wouldn’t necessarily say she’s dragging her feet as she is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to get to the bottom of everything he’s done while they were legally married. The woman even wanted Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify under oath! The judge said “nah” though.
Needless to say that Dr. Dre’s had enough and he’s even gone as far as to call her a “greedy b*tch” on a new cut that circulated on the web not too long ago.
We shall see if the judge complies with the request and puts an end to this seemingly never ending saga.

