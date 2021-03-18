Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview

"While celebrity is not all bad … it has to be – like everything else in the world – balanced"

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Show

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Jay-Z continues to prove he isn’t a businessman but a business, man. The Brooklyn native unpacks his latest movements in a new Q&A.

As spotted on HipHopDX the self-proclaimed God MC is living his best life only a couple months into 2021. In February he announced a 50/50 partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for his Armand de Brignac champagne brand. He then doubled up with another big move by selling a sizeable stake in TIDAL to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post he expressed his thanks to his new partnerships for seeing the true value of both entities.

“I’m very fortunate. Jack Dorsey, who created Twitter, Square and Cash App, and Philippe [Schaus] and the guys who created LVMH – you couldn’t ask for better partners; they’re the top of the top,” he revealed. “[Things] usually align like that when people do really great things. You could get into partnerships and people short-change the business for different reasons. These guys don’t cut corners, they try to get it right. It’s about respect.”

Hov would go on to admit that his success is not driven by his celebrity alone; specifically for his wine. “We ran this brand from the office with eight or nine people, a really small, scrappy group,” Jay-Z explained. “We became very successful and we’ve always looked at LVMH as the pinnacle of what we represent, a group that creates things based on their love of luxury, of getting the details perfectly correct. If I’m going to be in a partnership, especially with a brand that’s so successful, it has to enhance the brand, it can’t hinder it.”

You can read the interview in its entirety here.

 

Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview
 20 hours ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
MAGA Money: Kanye West’s Net Worth Reportedly Ballooned By 37,000% During Trump’s Presidency
 24 hours ago
03.19.21
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 2 days ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 2 days ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 3 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 4 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close