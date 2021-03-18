News
Home

Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad Day” Spotted With Anti-Asian T-Shirts

Cherokee County Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker was hawking shirts that read "Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Eight Dead After Shootings At Three Atlanta-Area Spas

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

Among the many developments to appear in the wake of the domestic terroristic act enacted by Robert Aaron Long, the defense seemingly put forth by one law enforcement official was most puzzling. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker who said the 21-year-old shooter was having a “bad day,” previously hawked t-shirts with anti-Asian sentiments.

Snopes.com dug deep into the chatter surrounding Capt. Baker’s link to a company selling shirts that read, “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA” along with a biological hazard symbol and COVID-19 emblazoned across the front.

Several folks on social media pointed out Baker was promoting the shirts via a now-defunct Facebook page, and Snopes was able to confirm a connection. As of March 17, a Facebook page reportedly belonging to Baker was scrubbed from the social media network but not before screengrabs and the like were obtained and shared widely.

The shirts in question are no doubt inspired by former president Donald Trump and his continued mocking of China and the coronavirus, dubbing it both the “China Virus” and “Wuhan Virus” on several occasions. Many observers believe that Trump and his supporters upheld the veiled racist attack thus sparking incidents of violence against Asian Americans nationwide. Others have dubbed the coronavirus “Kung-flu” which added fuel to the fire.

The shirts that Baker promoted were being sold by Deadline Apparel in Canton, Ga., nestled in Cherokee County where Long carried out his murderous attack on the massage parlors across the Atlanta Metropolitan region. It appears that Deadline Apparel is still selling the shirts. Baker has yet to comment regarding his past promotion of the wares.

Photo: Getty

Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad Day” Spotted With Anti-Asian T-Shirts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview
 20 hours ago
03.19.21
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man
 22 hours ago
03.19.21
MAGA Money: Kanye West’s Net Worth Reportedly Ballooned By 37,000% During Trump’s Presidency
 24 hours ago
03.19.21
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 1 day ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 2 days ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 2 days ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 3 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 3 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 4 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close