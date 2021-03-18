Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One

URBAN ONE HONORS CELEBRATES WOMEN LEADING THE CHANGE IN ITS ANNUAL COMMEMORATION OF BLACK EXCELLENCE HOSTED BY ERICA CAMPBELL AND ROLAND MARTIN SET TO AIR ON MAY 16 AT 9 PM ET/8C ON TV ONE AND CLEO TV

Voting Rights Champion, Investigative Journalism Crusader, Health Equality Advocate, Business Alchemist, Family Needs Ambassador, Reparations Trailblazer, among other Categories in Which Women Will be Recognized

The annual URBAN ONE HONORS heralds the exemplary accomplishments of African American women in this year’s tribute show premiering on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. It will be simulcast for the first time on the sister network CLEO TV. Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin will host the event. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ and will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. Now in its third year, URBAN ONE HONORS was created to acknowledge and pay homage to individuals and organizations whose work significantly impacts society and culture.

“I am thrilled to co-host this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS with Roland Martin,” said Erica Campbell. “I love anything that celebrates and exemplifies Black excellence, and I am grateful to Cathy Hughes and Radio One for continuing to honor our peers for doing the work that uplifts and inspires our community.”

“Black women played a crucial role in saving our democracy in 2020,” remarked Roland Martin. “Not just in the election, but also on the ground in numerous cities fighting for freedom. I’m proud to join Urban One in honoring these American sheroes.”

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS will commemorate the myriad achievements of women leaders who are blazing trails and creating new pathways for others in their respective areas of expertise. Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans; Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves. The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

URBAN ONE HONORS is executive produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Robert Boyd of Swirl Films and Jazz Smollett. Susan Henry serves as Executive Producer for TV One. Kashon Powell, Vice President of Programming for Radio One, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent and Casting. Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One was originally published on woldcnews.com