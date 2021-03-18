Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Shaquille O'Neal Statue

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

If you are/were an athlete and had to use IcyHot, you learned the hard way that the worse thing you could do after applying the ointment on those aching muscles was to then hop into a tub of water because that Icy will turn to Hot in 0 to 60 seconds making you forget all about the reason you applied IcyHot on your muscles in the first place.

NBA legend now commentary, Shaquille O’Neal, had a flash back in a recent interview when he had to ‘Leave The Door Open‘ and let his lil soldiers breathe after he accidently rubbed IcyHot on them then made the mistake of trying to wash it off of them with water only to have his lil guys  start singing ‘Fire‘ by The Ohio Players.  Lucky for Shaq he didn’t have any shame in his game when he started hoping around trying to fan the flames so to speak when a locker room janitor asked his what was wrong, then told him to bath his soldiers in milk.

I’m sure Shaq didn’t think it was funny at the time but that story is hilarious now.

Take a listen below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Talks About His Lil Guys Getting Burned Up By IcyHot
 4 hours ago
03.18.21
Tamika Mallory Response To Samaria Rice ‘God Never Said The Weapons Wouldn’t Form’
 5 hours ago
03.18.21
Wendy Williams Both Burped & Farted During Her Talk Show, Allegedly
 12 hours ago
03.18.21
Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
 1 day ago
03.17.21
10 items
Super Cap?: The Reviews For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Are Calling It A Masterpiece
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Oldest Daughter Maia
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3
 2 days ago
03.17.21
15 items
Twitter Discusses Rodney King, Other Events That Would’ve Broke The Network
 2 days ago
03.17.21
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 3 days ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 3 days ago
03.15.21
15 items
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.15.21
23 items
The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Photos
Close