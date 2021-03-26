Prizes To Win
HomePrizes To Win

Here’s Your Chance to Win $1000 From 106.7 WTLC!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
WTLC Text Text Contest | Rules

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

How would you like a shot at one thousand dollars from 106.7 WTLC? All you need to do is text INDY to 71007 for your chance to win!

Be the first to learn about promotions like this, events, breaking news, and more with our text club!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The SMS CASH SWEEPSTAKES ends on April 10, 2021.  Subject to Official Rules.

WTLC Text Contest Rules

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 3 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 3 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 3 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 4 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 4 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close