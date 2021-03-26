Here’s Your Chance to Win $1000 From 106.7 WTLC!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

How would you like a shot at one thousand dollars from 106.7 WTLC? All you need to do is text INDY to 71007 for your chance to win!

Be the first to learn about promotions like this, events, breaking news, and more with our text club!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Indianapolis, IN metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The SMS CASH SWEEPSTAKES ends on April 10, 2021. Subject to Official Rules. WTLC Text Contest Rules

Also On 106.7 WTLC: