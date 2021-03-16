News
Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For Wu-Tang & Roc Nation Sent To Prison For Fraud

Rolls Royce rentals when the cards hit.

Aaron Barnes-Burpo mugshot

Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office / Richmond County PD

While scammers might live a life of luxury it all comes with big risks. One man will be doing hard time for finessing folks out of hundreds of thousands dollars.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Aaron Barnes-Burpo just learned a big lesson; don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office he and some of his associates were capping big time with a goal of taking people’s hard earned money. The Crestview resident reportedly presented himself as a employee / affiliate of Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation. Without even a business card to his name he was able to hustle various entrepreneurs and business owners out of money and services including limousine rental companies, hotels and caterers. The scam also included using phony credit cards.

Last year his deeds caught up with and he was eventually arrested after the staff at the Fairfield Inn in Augusta became suspicious and alerted authorities. He and another man Walker Washington were charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft. Both men have pleaded guilty with Burpo receiving seven years of jail time. Additionally he has been ordered to payback over $300,000 dollars back to the victims.

“Hopefully, some of the businesses that were defrauded by this scam will be able to recoup some of their losses as a result of this sentence,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This is what happens when you seek a fleeting moment of fame at the expense of others. Neither law enforcement nor the community will tolerate it.”

Walker Washington still awaits sentencing in the case but good luck with that.

Photo:

Scam Over: Man Who Said He Worked For Wu-Tang & Roc Nation Sent To Prison For Fraud  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

