Virgil Abloh Reacts To Fake Leaks Of Upcoming Off-White x Nike Dunks

Virgil Abloh is often roasted for his designs, but this time he flipped the switch.
When he’s not killing his role as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear, the designer is putting together some of the most hyped sneakers in collaboration with Nike. The king of Off-White puts his spin on classic Nike silhouettes that sell out instantly, so fans of the kicks are always waiting for new iterations to drop.
Because the hype is so real, leaks are constantly found on social media– the only problem is that some mock-ups prove to be fake. This time around, Abloh himself reacted to some fakes posted on by well-known sneaker source, py_rates_.
The account holder posted a photo of what was supposedly a forthcoming project between Abloh and Nike, dubbed “The 20,” a follow up to “The Ten,” which was his first 10 pair of sneakers that originally released. The photo is of 20 pairs of Dunks in different colors that are similar to Abloh’s drops from 2020. The caption also depicted that the final products may differ as the massive collection was set to drop this Fall.
However, it appears the py_rates__ got the wrong information this time around because Abloh commented on the Instagram post, saying, “I couldn’t pick this many bad colorways if I tried,” alongside a laughing emoji.
Now that Abloh has shot down the designs, no one knows when the next Nike X Off-White sneakers could be dropping, as the sneakers will likely have the SNKRS app and Twitter in disarray upon release.
Twitter Is Dragging Virgil Abloh By His Off-White Belt For Only Donating $50 For Bail Funds
marc jacobs vs virgil abloh....— ®️ (@rifayayo) June 1, 2020
cringe. pic.twitter.com/wESurGHSbU
Virgil Abloh, artistic director for one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, just posted a screenshot of his $50 donation to the “kids in the streets that need bail funds.” Fifty. Fucking. Dollars. pic.twitter.com/Ex57tPaYpT— The Pigeon Pageant (@yosoymichael) June 1, 2020
you called Virgil Abloh genius for selling you regular Nikes but with block writing & a cable tie on them, now you’re wondering where his critical thought process is 😂 he hasn’t had to exercise his brain in 6 years— Jason Barksdale (@isthatscully) June 1, 2020
Virgil Abloh has not on single black employee at Off-White. Don’t spend money on his Fruit of the Loom quality screen printed clothes.— MABIN2 (@mabintou) June 1, 2020
fuck virgil abloh,all my niggas hate virgil abloh— 🦋 (@tracymokgopo) June 1, 2020
Virgil Abloh, founder of Off White & artistic creator of LOUIS VUITTON really had the nerve to share his $50 donation. The audacity. That’s not even half the amount of one his damn keychains. My Off White bags will be going up for sale this week.— Ourfa Zinali (@ourfazinali) June 1, 2020
This is the first photo I ever saw of Virgil Abloh. I thought he was a clown then and I think he’s an even bigger fucking clown now 🤡 pic.twitter.com/RQI4Nh46yI— Cocolo Minaj (@evilrashida) June 1, 2020
Have y'all seen Virgil Abloh's Wikipedia page 💀 pic.twitter.com/5FtrxHY488— まこ🌙 (@MakoNjeri) June 1, 2020
I should be sleep, but I’m up thinking about how Virgil Abloh donated $50 and then told people— Brittany Luse (@bmluse) June 1, 2020
too put in perspective just how cheeky that £40 donation from Virgil Abloh is, that couldn’t even get you a pack of markers from Off-White... on sale. pic.twitter.com/UnNm7Ovb7i— G17 (@IZVVC) June 1, 2020
This is Virgil Abloh’s team btw. pic.twitter.com/POxjiIHoWN— Ray (@EnchantedPalms) June 1, 2020
virgil abloh lamenting the looting of the rich white man's store pic.twitter.com/NKLHGqUroV— Habibi (@spektador) June 1, 2020
virgil abloh trying to draw parallels of looting and the death of streetwear and then sharing a screenshot of his $50 donation even tho he has a net worth of $4mil is a prime example of how disconnected celebs + businesses are from their consumers— sarah (@sarahkonggg) June 1, 2020
virgil abloh come on bruh 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yMryazLp65— iBhudda Epholileyo 🦦 (@AdelesBabyDaddy) June 1, 2020
