Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3

Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Actress and mom, Tia Mowry has a little message for everyone telling her she and husband Cory should have baby #3. Tia has been very open with her previous pregnancy journeys sharing how she lost her postpartum weight, showing off her stretch marks and even expressing her fear that she would never be able to have another child after her first. Now, as a mother of two beautiful children, like many mothers the questions for another bundle of joy have been flooding in. The Sister/Sister child star took to Instagram to let fans know there are a few things you need to consider when asking her about having another child. 

Check out the funny video below:

 

Tia and Corey currently have two children, son Cree and daughter Cario.

Do you agree with Tia?

[caption id="attachment_3021301" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping. Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty. “If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym,” she told us in a 2018 interview. “I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.” Check out Tia’s family of four when you keep scrolling.

Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3  was originally published on kysdc.com

