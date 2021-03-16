News
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After Lil Baby’s Grammys Performance

Rice is the CEO and founder of the Tamir Rice Foundation.

While most across the nation and the world praised Lil Babys performance of his protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” at the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, one person was definitely not moved. Samaria Rice, the mother of slain boy Tamir Rice, reportedly criticized Tamika Mallory’s showing in the performance but also others such as Ben Crump in recent posts.

Samaria Rice took to Facebook to air out her grievances with Mallory, Lil Baby, Crump, and more after reposting a Now This article that featured Mallory in the clip. Ms. Rice’s caption clearly depicts her feelings.

“Look at this clout chaser did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so,” Rice wrote early Monday morning (March 15). “That’s the problem they take us for a joke thats why we never have justice cause of sh*t like this.”

In another post, Rice took aim at Lee Merritt, Crump, and Sonney, who some say is in reference to Mysonne Linen.

“I have tried to stay off this shit. Tamike and the crew you b*tches chasing clout along with, Sonney, Crump, and Lee. Yall have literally f*ck our fight up i hope not another family soul used yall to represent them Yall might ass well be junior pigs cops, read the Facebook post.

And in another Facebook post, Rice wrote, “F*CK A GRAMMY WHEN MY SON IS DEAD F*ck all pigs cops.”

Rice is continuing to use her Facebook as a platform to critique those who she believes misused her son’s death for their own personal gains. And if the words she’s shared so far is any evidence, the rift is wider today than it was previously.

May Tamir Rice rest powerfully in peace.

Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After Lil Baby’s Grammys Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close