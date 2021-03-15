Indy
Give Your Zoom Meetings March Madness Vibes With These

In this photo illustration a Zoom Video Communications, Inc...

Last year the world was changed in dramatic fashion when Covid-19 took over the world and forced everything to shut down.  We missed out on everything, birthday parties, weddings, concerts, and the entire March Madness event! This year it returns in an unprecedented fashion.

The entire tournament will be held in Indiana in various locations.  Basketball is life here in Indiana and we are no strangers to hosting the Final Four.  So everybody is excited and getting ready for March Madness.  You can even download these backgrounds to give new life to your backgrounds during those countless and sometimes pointless Zoom meetings.  You can choose from the Lucas Oil Stadium, Assembly Hall, the Historic Hoosier gym, and more! Personally I’m going to go with the Reggie Miller mural, possibly permanently lol.

Get your favorite here and download them today!

