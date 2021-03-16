News
HomeNews

Can The COVID-19 Vaccine Kill You? Debates Erupt After Marvin Hagler’s Death

The death of famed boxer Marvin Hagler sparked conversations around hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine, especially within Black communities.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
GERMANY-SPORT-AWARD-LAUREUS

Source: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / Getty

The death of famed boxer Marvin Hagler sparked conversations on hesitancy around the COVID-19 vaccine, especially within Black communities.

For Black people living in America, trust towards the medical industry is scarce due to medical racism which included non-consensual experimentation on Black bodies and the belief that Black people have higher propensity towards pain.

Hagler died on March 13 to the shock of his fans and supporters. However, it was the lack of information around his cause of death that opened the door for speculation. Hagler’s wife initially stated that Hagler, “passed away unexpectedly” in the couple’s New Hampshire home. But one of Hagler’s boxing contemporaries, Thomas Hearns, riled up more speculation after posting an Instagram message where he claimed Hagler was hospitalized from COVID-19 vaccine complications.

The unfounded statement along with the online conversations probably inspired Hagler’s widow, Kay recently made a public statement on Hagler’s Facebook fan page, in an effort to clear up any misconceptions.

But because of history and the lag in rectifying or even acknowledging the gruesome and oftentimes deadly experimentation on Black people in America, uncertainty lingers in Black communities around the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, according to the CDC no evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines directly contributed to patient deaths. “Over 92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 8, 2021,” according to the CDC. “During this time, VAERS received 1,637 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports.”

Several high-profile Black figures have documented and publicized themselves receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, including Spike Lee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and most recently Forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama.

 

Prior to the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine in December, a group of Black doctors called the Black Coalition Against COVID, released a video encouraging Black community members to engage in conversation around their vaccine concerns.

A conversation around the Black community’s distrust over the vaccine should continue so that medical experts can fight to break down the walls and barriers placed due to over 400 years of systemic racism, which affects quality of life for Black people at every level.

SEE ALSO:

Marvin Hagler’s Wife Says It ‘Wasn’t The Vaccine That Caused His Death’

Thomas Hearns Says Marvin Hagler Was ‘In ICU Fighting The After Effects Of The Vaccine’

'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler Boxing At Bally's Park Place

RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ's ‘Marvelous’ Career

25 photos Launch gallery

RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ's ‘Marvelous’ Career

Continue reading RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ’s ‘Marvelous’ Career

RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ's ‘Marvelous’ Career

[caption id="attachment_4105347" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] Tributes and condolences were pouring in after learning of the untimely death of "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, the legendary boxer who died on Saturday at the age of 66. Hagler's wife said in a Facebook post that he "passed away unexpectedly at his home" in New Hampshire but did not disclose the cause of his death. https://twitter.com/daznboxing/status/1370960478940368898?s=12 While Hagler left his mark on the world at large, the boxing community, in particular, was mourning his death while also celebrating by recognizing all of his amazing accomplishments during his legendary life and career that spanned 14 impressive years. https://twitter.com/lennoxlewis/status/1370925522952220673?s=12 In that time period, Hagler, a middleweight, lost just two times and scored 53 knockouts and amassing 62 wins. MORE: Thomas Hearns Says Marvin Hagler Was 'In ICU Fighting The After Effects Of The Vaccine' But even if you were unfamiliar with the fine-tunings of boxing, chances are you knew who Hagler was, what with his signature bald head and unmatched bravado that was more times than not backed up and then some in the ring and in popular culture at large. https://twitter.com/lriddickespn/status/1370900498275000322?s=12 Hagler took part in some of the sport's most iconic matches of all time, including his fights against fellow boxing legends Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy "Hit Man" Hearns, the latter of which is considered the "Marvelous" one's greatest performance in the ring. Hagler beat Hearns by TKO in the third round of their legendary fight in 1985. After the match, Hagler described his motivation: “Tommy’s a good fighter, but he’s cocky. I had something for him.” https://twitter.com/teddyatlasreal/status/1370921994460393472?s=12 Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954 before going on to grow up in Brockton, Massachusetts, Hagler ultimately became a sports legend in Boston, not an easy task considering the significant athletic history in that city. https://twitter.com/globebobryan/status/1370917123871105027?s=12 Hagler went pro at the age of 18 after winning the national Amateur Athletic Union tournament in the 165-pound class and spent most of the 1970s working his way up until he got a shot at the belt in 1980 when he became middleweight champion after beating then-champion Alan Minter. It took just seven minutes and 45 seconds for Hagler to turn Minter's face into "a mess" with "blood streaming," the Guardian recalled. But that fight in London has also been remembered as "one of boxing's lowest moments" since the British fans didn't take kindly to a Black man beating up a white man. Regardless of the racism, that championship moment paved the way for Hagler to go on to defend his title 12 times before he famously lost to Leonard in a split decision in 1987. https://twitter.com/sichrismannix/status/1370899961563512832?s=12 Hagler announced his retirement from boxing the following year but remained a celebrated figure in the sport, culminating in his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. Keep reading to find some of the most iconic images of Hagler during his legendary career.

Can The COVID-19 Vaccine Kill You? Debates Erupt After Marvin Hagler’s Death  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 11 hours ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 19 hours ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 21 hours ago
03.15.21
15 items
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
 24 hours ago
03.16.21
Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’
 1 day ago
03.15.21
23 items
The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 2 days ago
03.15.21
10 items
Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women, Twitter Is Disgusted
 2 days ago
03.14.21
11 items
True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Former Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Dead At 66
 3 days ago
03.14.21
9 items
The Major Events That Unfolded The Year After Breonna Taylor’s Death
 3 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Mike WiLL Made-It Gets His Named Remixed In Hilarious Fashion On Twitter
 3 days ago
03.14.21
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 3 days ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Photos
Close