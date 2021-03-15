Cardi B Gives Flawless Skin With Urban Skin RX During The 63rd Annual Grammys

Beauty
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Last night the best of the best showed up for the 63rd annual Grammy awards. While the red carpet wasn’t as extravagant as usual, celebrities like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion committed to the racy performance attire that kept us talking.

Cardi B gave pink futuristic superhero vibes during her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Between her metallic bikini ensemble, and pink wig, the award-winning artist did not come to play games. She was able to pull off a costume like that with with radiant, glowing skin thanks to celebrity makeup artist Erika La Pearl. Before painting her canvas, Erika used a bunch of Urban Skin RX products. “I wanted to create a look that matched the sexy style of Cardi’s performance outfit. The skincare regimen I used was perfect in creating a smooth canvas by revealing a glowing, hydrated and radiant complexion,” Erika La Pearl said.

Here’s how you can get Cardi’s Grammy performance look!

SKIN PREP:

  1. Cleanse the skin using the Even Tone Cleansing Bar to improve the look of uneven skin tone and dark marks.
  2. After drying the face, apply the Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads wipe over the face and neck area to provide a smooth canvas.
  3. Using the ring finger, dab the Vitaleyez Retinol + Vitamin C Complex underneath and around the eye area to brighten and fill in the under eyes.
  4. To lock in moisture, apply the HydraBalance Instant Moisture Infusion for youthful, plump complexion.
  5. Apply 4-6 drops of the Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Night Oil to the face and neck area for an added healthy glow, serving as the perfect base for makeup.
  6. To prep the lips for lipstick, apply the Hydrating Lip Treatment for a smooth, luscious pout.

 

