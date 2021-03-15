Obituaries
R&B Singer Reggie Warren Of Troop Passes Away At 52

Reggie Warren, one of the original members of the ’80s R&B group TROOP, has passed away. He was 52.

According to TMZ, Warren passed away on Sunday (March 14) in his San Bernadino County home, surrounded by family. The singer had been recently dealing with health issues and was hospitalized in January. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Warren started in TROOP (which sands for Total Respect of Other People) with childhood friends Rodney Benford, John Harreld, Steve Russell and Allen McNeil. Together, they became known as one of the notable groups of the New Jack Swing era, performing hits such as a cover of the Jackson 5’s “All I Do Is Think Of You,” The Deele’s “Sweet November,” “Mamacita,” and “Spread My Wings.” Their influence even translated to film as they made an appearance in 1991’s New Jack City with Ice-T, Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock performing “Living For The City” a capella alongside Levert.

On social media, Russell paid tribute to his late groupmate with a post.

“Job well done my brother I will see you on the other side,” he wrote.

Producer Hit-Boy, who took home a Grammy for Best Rap Album for producing Nas’ King’s Disease, dedicated his Grammy win to Warren.

Together, Troop released four albums including Attitude in 1989 which spawned the No. 1 hits “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do Is Think Of You.” Although they released their final album in 1998 with Mayday, the group remained friendly, occasionally performing together and making appearances.

Remember two of Troop’s biggest hits below.

