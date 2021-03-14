Arts & Entertainment
Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.

The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.

Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.

Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

