Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”

Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.

The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.

Dream team! I couldn't have done this without every single person on that stage. It was so special to be able to perform "Black Like Me", a song that is so so special to me. Sharing this moment together is something I will never forget. 🖤 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3A2NzrNiFT — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 15, 2021

Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.

.@itstetrisbish chats with @MickeyGuyton about making #Grammys history as the first Black female to be nominated in a country category for her single, "Black Like Me" and more during the #BillboardNews GRAMMYs Pre-Show. pic.twitter.com/KXU2md1YTl — billboard (@billboard) March 14, 2021

