News
Home

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

This Women’s History Month is shaping up to be a good one as it was recently announced that our forever First Lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame later this year!

According to CNN, the Becoming author is one of nine inductees for the Class of 2021 who were hand-selected by a panel who considered the nominations given to them by the public. Mrs. Obama isn’t the only Black woman to be inducted this year as author Octavia E. Butler and NASA’s first Black female engineer Katherine Johnson will also be inducted posthumously.

On the organization’s website, the former First Lady is called, “one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century” for her work as a lawyer, author, and advocate for health, job opportunities, education, and voting rights. “During her time in the White House, she established herself as a strong advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” the organization continued as it credited her work in making the White House the most inclusive it’s been in history, transforming it into the People’s House. The organization also recognized her accomplishments out of the White House, saying  “Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere.”

As we know, Mrs. Obama was the 44th First Lady and the only Black woman to have ever stepped into the role, and she killed it! Her accomplishments speak for themselves as she became the bestselling author of her revolutionary memoir, Becoming, which sold over 15 million copies, has been printed in 24 languages, and eve won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album. Last year in a partnership with Spotify, she launched “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and according to Essence, she is slated to star in her own children’s cooking show, Waffles + Mochi, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime this month. So, if anyone is most deserving of this honor, it’s definitely our forever First Lady!

The biennial ceremony will take place in October of this year at the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York with a free live stream of the ceremony will be available to the public.

 

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
23 items
The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 11 hours ago
03.14.21
10 items
Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women, Twitter Is Disgusted
 18 hours ago
03.14.21
11 items
True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66
 19 hours ago
03.14.21
Former Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Dead At 66
 1 day ago
03.14.21
9 items
The Major Events That Unfolded The Year After Breonna Taylor’s Death
 2 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Mike WiLL Made-It Gets His Named Remixed In Hilarious Fashion On Twitter
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 2 days ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 2 days ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 3 days ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 3 days ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 3 days ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 4 days ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close