Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’

Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Actress Holly Robinson Peete has been a fixture on the small screen for decades.

From ’21 Jump Street’ to ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ and even ‘For Your Love,’ she has been a constant presence on television with appearances more recently on ABC’s ‘American Housewife.’

Yet, there was that one season where she co-hosted on CBS’ ‘The Talk’ where we all felt she could have lasted a lot longer than one season.  She was gone from the daytime fixture in 2011.

Now, Peete sent out a tweet as to lead to her departure and spilled the tea as to who may have played a role into having her gone from the show.

Yup, the same Sharon Osbourne who earlier in the week was passionately defending her friend Piers Morgan after left his show ‘Good Morning Britain’ when he was confronted with his outrageous criticisms on Meghan Markle after he slammed her interview with Oprah Winfrey last weekend.

Osbourne was just as outrageous when she took her current co-host Sheryl Underwood to task over the Morgan-Markle situation and got emotional and agitated when ranting over thoughts on racism and opinions.

From The Grio:

In case of her possible role in Robinson Pete’s firing from The Talk, the assertion that the actress was “too ghetto” overreaches opinion and steps into biggoted territory.

We know Osbourne has admitted wrong for her support of Morgan. She released a statement apologizing  and addressed the matter on The Talk.

We are not sure if she even apologized to Underwood personally.

Now with Peete’s tweet coming to light on top of the heated debate, Osbourne is now under an internal review from CBS, according to Deadline.

Did we mention that Morgan has also issued a tweet gaslighting the issue a lot more by having the network and ‘The Talk’ apologize to Osbourne.

As they say, best friends stick together.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Raymond Liu and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

First through Third Tweet and Third through Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

