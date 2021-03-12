Arts & Entertainment
Home

‘Friends’ and ‘A Christmas Story’ Among Movie and TV Classics Getting Ice Cream Flavors!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Peter Billingsley In 'A Christmas Story'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Eating some ice cream and watching your favorite movie or TV show seems to go hand in hand.

So it’s not surprising see some of the all-time greatest from those two fields of entertainment each get a pint of the creamy snack with its own flavor.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Serendipity Brands, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is first releasing the “Friends” pint, called Central Perk Almond Fudge.

The flavor features chocolate-covered almonds and fudge swirls that create a mocha almond fudge ice cream.

You can get the Central Perk Almond Fudge pint right now at the Serendipity website and a few stores that are carrying the product.

Soon to be available in late March is a pint with the Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooad flavor based on the popular 1985 movie ‘The Goonies.’

Two more movies, 1980’s ‘Caddyshack’ and 1983’s ‘A Christmas Story,’ are getting the ice cream treatment later in 2021.  ‘Caddyshack’s’ flavor is slated to be known as Gopher Traxs, while ‘Story’s’ is going to be the Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae.

Northeast Ohioans should be excited for the ‘Story’ pint when it comes out, especially since much of the Holiday classic was filmed locally in Cleveland.

Which one of the four new Serendipity movie and TV ice cream pints are you planning to try?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Archive Photos and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook

Tweet and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

‘Friends’ and ‘A Christmas Story’ Among Movie and TV Classics Getting Ice Cream Flavors!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 2 hours ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 18 hours ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 2 days ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 2 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close