The Weeknd Says He Will Boycott The Grammys For The Rest of His Career

We need transparency.

One of the most decorated awards show is losing out on a top performer. And all signs are pointing to them being at fault.

As spotted on The Huffington Post, The Weeknd has had enough with The Grammy Association. This week the Canadian crooner made it clear that they will no longer have access to his talents. In what seemed to be one of the biggest snubs since the committee awarded Macklemore the Rap Album of the Year over Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” in 2013, his album After Hours failed to get any nominations. In an interview with The New York Times he detailed his position. “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the singer said.

This should not come to his fans and industry professionals alike as a surprise. When the nods for the 2021 ceremony were originally announced Abel was noticeably missing from the rollcall. So much so he personally called out the organization out via social media. “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and industry transparency” he wrote.

Naturally the feedback has gotten back to the Recording Academy prompting Harvey Mason Jr., Interim Chief Executive, to discuss The Weeknd’s and other artist’s frustrations in an interview with Yahoo. “We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset,” Mason said. “But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.”

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday (March 14) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, Paramount+ and Grammy.com.

