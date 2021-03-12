Beauty
HomeBeauty

Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing Empire?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

She’s all the way up! First Rihanna changed the makeup game with Fenty Beauty. Then she tapped into the skincare industry with Fenty Skin. Now according to recently filed documents, instead of your edges being snatched, our Bajan Bad Gal will encourage new growth with Fenty Hair.

While we have no details from the serial entrepreneur, according to the trademark details, Fenty Hair will consist of “Non-medicated hair care preparations; Non-medicated dandruff shampoo; Hair styling preparations; Hair straightening preparations; Hair relaxing preparations; Hair waving preparations; Non-medicated hair restoration lotions; Hair bleaching preparations; Hair coloring preparations; Hair glitter.”

Rihanna is hitting us off with a full collection including hair dye! After shaking the beauty table, it looks like the Fenty brand is coming for haircare in a whole new way. The Fenty franchise is currently thriving in all of it’s respected lanes, despite talks of postponing production of her LVMH X Fenty Fashion House. Somewhere in the near future, there will be an activewear brand as well.

Honestly, music doesn’t look like it’s on the menu for Rihanna anytime soon. She has a knack for building lucrative businesses and it feels like positioning the Fenty franchise as a top-selling brand is her priority. I’m not mad at her! Whether its through music or products, we’re still experiencing Rihanna’s artistry. What do you think? Would you be a consumer of the upcoming Fenty Hair brand?

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Launch, Body Sauce

Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing Empire?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 21 mins ago
03.12.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 11 hours ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 1 day ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 2 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 3 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love
 3 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault
 3 days ago
03.10.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant
 3 days ago
03.10.21
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 3 days ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 4 days ago
03.09.21
Photos
Close