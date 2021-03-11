Stacey Dash Says She Was An Angry Black Woman And Is Now Apologizing For Past Remarks

Stacey Dash has turned over a new leaf. Now, the actress who has fallen from grace in the last four years for her support of Donald Trump and other ring-winged ideologies has shared that she is no longer that person. In fact, Dash claims that it was her anger that allowed her to express some of the controversial and problematic viewpoints she did on Fox News back in 2016. Like, wondering why there was a need for Black History Month. Or agreeing with Trump’s assessment that there were “very fine people” on both sides after the Charlottesville murders.

Dash was finally fired from the show when she said on air that Barack Obama “didn’t give a sh*t about terrorism.”

But now, she’s ready to put all of that in the past.

Recently, in an interview with The Daily Mail Tv, Dash shared that she is a new woman these days.

“I’ve lived my life being angry. Which was what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative Black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was. And I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable. And it will destroy you. What people don’t know is I made a lot of mistakes because of the anger.”

Dash said there was a big fall in 2016 that marked a turning point in her life. She didn’t expound on what that moment was but she said she will go into further detail in upcoming projects.

Dash said the January 6th riots on The Capitol marked her complete disassociation from Trump and politics.

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I do not belong in. I don’t hate anyone. I don’t know where that comes from. He’s not the president. So I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Dash also shared that she’d like to apologize to anyone who felt judged by her words in the past.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

