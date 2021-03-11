Crime
Lawyers Debate ‘Spark Of Life’ Doctrine Ahead Of Testimony About George Floyd’s Prior Drug Use

Jury selection in the Derek Chauvin murder trial resumed Wednesday morning, but not before the prosecution and defense attorneys debated a series of motions that were introduced. One of them centered on the so-called “spark of life” doctrine ahead of the anticipated reference to George Floyd‘s prior drug use during the trial.

Chauvin’s defense attorneys are expected to claim Floyd’s drug use played a larger role in his death than the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck while he was handcuffed for about nine minutes.

The Washington Post reported that Floyd “spent years using street drugs” and an autopsy found he “had a large amount of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine and THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood” at the time of his death.

However, the Hennepin County medical examiner determined that Floyd’s cause of death was “homicide” due to “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” which is consistent with what Chauvin was shown doing on the widely seen video from the fateful day.

Derek Chauvin in court or murder trial

Source: YouTube / The Washington Post

With that as the backdrop, Chauvin’s lawyers and lawyers with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office squared off Wednesday morning about what kind of evidence will be permitted in the murder trial.

The prosecution wants to have witnesses take the stand and testify about Floyd’s personal character, which would be considered as “spark of life” evidence. Presumably, that testimony would include commentary on Floyd’s past drug use, which would open up the opportunity for defense lawyers to cross-examine those witnesses on the topic — something that may not bode well for the prosecution’s efforts to frame Floyd in a positive light.

Chauvin’s attorney announced Monday that Minneapolis police officers in January were searching the police vehicle that Floyd never entered when they found chewed-up pills and one full pill that they claim had Floyd’s DNA on it.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled that Floyd’s criminal history is not allowed to be introduced as evidence.

The lawyers also argued Wednesday morning over whether any reference to “the blue line of silence” would be permitted. That would be relevant the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd in which police are shown banding together to protect the defendant from the bystanders who witnessed the incident on May 25.

The first three jurors were selected Tuesday, one day after Cahill announced he was considering charging the Chauvin with an additional third-degree murder charge that was dropped in October on a legal technicality.

Chauvin, who turns 45 later this month, stands charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could also have a third-degree murder charge reinstated after it was dropped in October on a legal technicality.

The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. They were described as a woman of color and two white men. Six others were dismissed.

The judge and the attorneys need to find as many as 16 jurors, including four alternates.

[caption id="attachment_4101954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mario Tama / Getty[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which begins Monday, March 8. UPDATED: 9:45 a.m. ET, March 11 Third-degree murder charges have been reinstated against the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling Thursday morning and will be added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Derek Chauvin is already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision Thursday was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, the judge presiding over Chauvin's murder trial changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20 The first juror in Chauvin's murder trial was selected late Tuesday morning and the jury selection process was continuing Thursday after Cahill's ruling. Jury selection was initially paused on Monday to allow Cahill to weigh additional charges against Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man was handcuffed face-down on a Minneapolis street's pavement for about nine minutes on May 25. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20   The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1368937414178312193?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Just last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turns 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

