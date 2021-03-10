Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale

Swizz and Timbo explained to the 20-year-old actor that there is more to their deal than a money grab, however.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Power Series Finale Episode Screening At Paley Center

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

As the news of the sale of the VERZUZ platform to Triller continues to ignite conversations throughout the industry, some people are viewing the move negatively. Michael Rainey Jr. was one such critic, calling VERZUZ creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “sellouts” but the pair parried the young actor’s jab with facts.

“Can’t ever just have something of our own. It’s always about the money… Cool move but these n*ggas still sellouts,” Rainey reportedly wrote via his @Whereis22 Instagram page and serves as a hub for his music career happenings, as reported by AllHipHop. Hollywood Unlocked screen-capped the dig from Rainey, along with responses from Timbo and Swizz letting it be known that they own stake in Triller.

“But we own Triller,” Timbaland responded with a crying laughing and shrug emoji. Swizz added, “We own everything tell who done that.”

By way of an exclusive report, Billboard detailed the new agreement between VERZUZ and Thriller, which has Swizz and Timbaland joining Triller’s management operations and will spread out some of their equity stake among the 43 individuals who already appeared on the VERZUZ platform.

“There is no more disruptive and innovative brand in music today than Verzuz,” Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman and co-owner of Triller, offered in a statement. “Both Triller and Verzuz share the ‘artist first, music first’ vision. We view this acquisition as more of a partnership than an acquisition, as Swizz, Timbaland and the other 43 artists who are all becoming shareholders and partners in Triller Verzuz from this day forward become our voice.”

Salute to both Triller and VERZUZ on the new deals.

Photo: Getty

Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
03.10.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant
 2 days ago
03.10.21
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 2 days ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 2 days ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal
 2 days ago
03.09.21
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 3 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 3 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 4 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 4 days ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 4 days ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 5 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 6 days ago
03.07.21
Photos
Close