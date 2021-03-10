Your Favorite NBA Team’s Logo Could Be On An Oreo Cookie Very Soon

Sure, the go-to food when watching your favorite sports is supposed to be wings and pizza. But what if you’ve got a sweet tooth?

For those who feel the same way, Oreo has you covered thanks to its new partnership with the NBA. Mondelez International, one of the world’s largest snack companies, will be connecting with the league for the next few years. And Mondelez’s roster is chock full of some fire snacks, including Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Nutter Butter, Ritz Crackers, Trident, and Sour Patch Kids. It isn’t just the major league ballers who’ll see the benefits but also anything WNBA, G-League, NBA 2K, the NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball related.

The four-year deal is the first of its kind in North America and will surely bring both parties’ fans together.

“We’re both in the business of creating moments where people can enjoy and for brands to engage with our fan base,” said Daniel Rossomondo, the NBA’s head of media and business development, global partnerships.

Want the Heat logo on your Oreo cookie? Starting March 29th, a handful of teams, including the Heat, will be available. It’s the limited edition NBA Dynasty Oreo. The NBA and Mondelez International reached a partnership. pic.twitter.com/EVRckYErYC — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 10, 2021

The first order up for business is the Oreo, by way of special limited edition NBA Dynasty Oreos. Beginning March 29, instead of its iconic oreo pattern printed on both cookies, the league will print NBA team’s logos on them, beginning with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat.

“You’re literally tasting the greatness of our products and experiencing the greatness of the NBA,” said Rachel Lawson, Mondelez’s associate director of scale consumer engagement and retail. “We wanted to enable NBA fans to relive great moments of the NBA.”

For those who cop the cookies, there’s an added incentive if you visit TasteGreatnessVIP.com because if you scan a Dynasty Oreo, you can win an “NBA VIP Experience.”

Your Favorite NBA Team’s Logo Could Be On An Oreo Cookie Very Soon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

