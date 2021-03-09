Radio
Drake Relaunches OVO Sound Radio On SiriusXM

It's been a while since fans have gotten their fill of Drizzy like this.

Drake from State Farm commercial

Source: State Farm / State Farm

A few days after Drake made a triumphant return to the rap game with his trey bag of work in Scary Hours 2, Drizzy is readying to apply some extra pressure to the game with the return of OVO Sound Radio on Sirius XM Radio.

After three years off the air, the once popular OVO Sound Radio will be returning as a 24-our station dubbed SOUND 42 and will broadcast live from the city of Toronto where Drake sits on his throne plotting his next moves. Originally airing on Apple Music Beats 1, OVO Sound Radio held it down for Drizzy fans between 2015 and 2018 before going off the air.

Billboard is reporting Drizzy’s excitement about OVO Sound’s return to the airwaves and what he hopes it brings to the game for his fans.

“First and foremost I want to send some positivity and blessings out to everybody,” the rapper said during a chat with his longtime manager, Oliver El-Khatib. “I hope you’re staying physically strong, mentally strong and making the most of what we’ve been dealt. I’m excited to announce this new platform and this new opportunity that we have with SiriusXM, a 24-hour, round- the-clock curated music station bringing the people that have trusted in us for years the same thing that we’ve always delivered.”

We lowkey hoping Drake not only debuts new music and breaks new and exciting artists, but even lets fans hears unreleased music even if it isn’t a finished product. Just give the fans what they want.

Are y’all tuning into OVO Sound Radio? What would y’all like Drizzy to provide on his radio station? Let us know in the comments section.

Drake Relaunches OVO Sound Radio On SiriusXM  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

