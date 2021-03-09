Music
H.E.R. “Fight For You,” Tek “Zero Kill” & More | Daily Visuals

H.E.R. is for her community and Tek is for the hood. Today's Daily Visuals.

A few weeks ago HBO Max premiered the long-awaited Judas and The Black Messiah and as well as the movie was, the soundtrack was just as dope.

Though the Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z cut “What It Feels Like” was the star of the record, H.E.R. had a moving joint of her own in “Fight For You.” For the visuals to the soundtrack cut the songstress finds herself delivering supplies throughout her hood while scenes from the movie are played throughout the joint.

Back in Brooklyn Tek of Smif-N-Wessun keeps that Bucktown energy alive and well in his clip to “Zero Kill” where the Boot Camp Click soldier makes some boss moves while creeping to the studio in Brooklyn.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Homeboy Sandman, Grafh, and more.

H.E.R. – “FIGHT FOR YOU”

TEK – “ZERO KILL”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “CONJUGAL VISIT TO THE PRISON OF THE MIND”

GRAFH – “READY”

JNX – “ADVANCE/NANCY KERRIGAN”

LEELA JAMES – “COMPLICATED”

KRIS MADJICK – “CONCRETE IS HARD TO PLAY WITH”

26AR – “ONLY FANS”

