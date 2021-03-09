Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments

Piers Morgan has never been one to shy away from giving any thought and opinion on a topic and person that wasn’t too big or small to handle. This week may have tested the limits on what was acceptable and what wasn’t.

The outrageous U.K. morning show host and pop culture analyst, who has also been known in the U.S. for his appearances on NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ and his short-lived CNN show, has departed from the British ITV network’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after he had walked off the show’s set during a segment, in which he was taken to task for his outspoken comments on Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan, 55, has also received over 41,000 complaints over his views on Markle, according to a U.K.’s media watchdog.

This all comes after Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, gave an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that aired recently on CBS in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K., in which Markle spoke on how her mental health was affected to a point where she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” She also touched on racism in the Royal Family in addition to a lack of help and not being able to blend with anyone.

Morgan simply “didn’t believe a word” Markle said in her interview.

Now it appears his comments on the Dutchess have lead him to depart his cushy morning gig.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The dramatic exit comes after Morgan stormed off the show’s set Tuesday morning while being confronted about his comments, in which he said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said.

“Good Morning Britain” co-host Alex Beresford had strongly challenged Morgan as the two discussed Meghan’s comments alleging that someone in the royal family had concerns about the potential darker skin color of her then-unborn child. ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” said Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

'I've been in situations where I haven’t called out racism based on how it’s been treated in the past.’ ‘We have to get comfortable talking about the uncomfortable.’@piersmorgan and @alexberesfordTV have a frank discussion over Harry and Meghan’s accusations of racism. pic.twitter.com/p2Y86A7peb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2021

Morgan was condemned by viewers and mental health organizations for his thoughts on Markle and Prince Harry on March 8.

Beresford felt his actions when storming off the morning show’s set was “diabolical.”

Morgan has never appeared to have been a fan of the Sussex couple, especially after the “Megxit” situation. His latest actions appeared to have done him in with his most recent television gig.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Max Mumby/Indigo and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of ITV, The Guardian, YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments was originally published on wzakcleveland.com