Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About Comfort

Kelly Rowland X JustFab

Source: JustFab / JustFab

After a certain age, wearing high heels on a constant basis becomes a burden. I remember back in the day, I wouldn’t leave the house without a pair of 4 inch pumps. Because I stand 5 feet tall, I over compensated with platforms, stilettos, or anything that would add some length to my petite frame. Fast forward to age 37, heels are worn for photo opportunities and dinner dates only. The stress and discomfort of wearing stilettos for so long has finally taken a toll on me.

When you’re a celebrity, rocking an expensive pair of heels is almost a necessity. For someone like Kelly Rowland, it is a huge part of her red carpet lifestyle. So when she got the opportunity to design a shoe collection with JustFab, the singer, actress and married mother of two took an entirely different approach.

“It’s so comfortable, like comfortable in real life,” Rowland said in an interview with Bustle. “I’ve worn heels since I was 13 years old, so my feet are like, ‘Can we get a break?’ I thought about that for the footwear collection. Because my relationship with heels — for all of us, I’d say as women — is definitely different. So, I wanted to make sure it was realistic.”

Right on, Kelly! My relationship with shoes has definitely changed over the years. The JustFab brand has tons of really high heels, but they also carry a good number of stylish flats. Judging from Kelly’s instagram page, her collection has a nice range of stylish heels that still ooze comfort. What do you think?

Kelly Rowland Just Launched A Fashion Collection With JustFab And It's Amazing

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, "Flowers"

 

Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About Comfort  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

