Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

KITH and NewYorkNico Come Together For Biggie Smalls Capsule Collection & Short Film

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
KITH X Biggie

Source: KITH / KITH

Photographer and social media celebutante @newyorknico (born Nicholas Heller) has teamed up with KITH to drop a promo video celebrating the fashion label’s two-year anniversary capsule collection, in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Foundation and to honor “the greatest rapper of all time [who] died on March 9th.”

In the 73-second clip directed by the “Unofficial Talent Scout of New York,” snippets of life in the Big Apple are captured while icons like DJ Clark Cent, jeweler Greg Yuna, and Jadakiss rap along with other Gothamites to the lyrics of Biggie’s legendary hit “Juicy.” And to cap off the video, Biggie’s 24-year old son C.J. Wallace stands before a large mural of his father as he spits the iconic line, “…and if you don’t know, now you know.” (The Notorious B.I.G was also 24-years-old when he was killed in 1997.)

Starting as of 11 a.m. today, the Notorious B.I.G. capsule collection is available for purchase, and the wares can be seen on the KITH homepage. Items like hoodies, T-shirts with photos of Biggie from the “Hypnotize” video, and a “Mo Money, Money Problems” crewneck can be had to show your love for Big Poppa as well as help contribute towards funding for six Brooklyn schools. There are also New Era baseball caps, cigarette lighters, and a Life After Death poster if you would like to obtain some additional commemorative tchotchkes.

KITH X Biggie

Source: KITH / KITH

KITH also collaborated with the Christopher Wallace estate and Warner Music Group to re-release his albums Ready to Die and Life After Death for the first time ever. They were pressed up in vinyl as well as put out on cassette to recapture that original 90’s feel, and Biggie’s son and daughter were shouted out on KITH’s Instagram for their contribution to the project: “Thank you to @cjordanwallace and @tyanna810 for helping us bring this to life.”

KITH and NewYorkNico Come Together For Biggie Smalls Capsule Collection & Short Film  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 19 hours ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking Her While Pregnant
 1 day ago
03.10.21
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 1 day ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 1 day ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal
 2 days ago
03.09.21
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 2 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 3 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 3 days ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 3 days ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 4 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 5 days ago
03.07.21
Photos
Close