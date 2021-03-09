Sports
Baron Davis Reveals Cavs’ Owner Dan Gilbert Wouldn’t Allow Him To Join LeBron James In Miami

Dan Gilbert did whatever he could tohelp prevent LeBron James from winning NBA championships.

Baron Davis Says Dan Gilbert Wouldn't Allow Him To Play With LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is a hater, and we already knew that, but retired NBA hooper Baron Davis confirmed it.

In a very random tweet, Baron Davis shared a story of how Gilbert, a well-known LeBron James hater, would not allow him to take his talents to South Beach to join James, a member of the Miami Heat at the time. Davis revealed that Gilbert wouldn’t let him out of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, fearing that Davis would help James win a chip.

“I remember Dan Gilbert sent a message to me he wouldn’t let me out my deal if I went to play with LEBRON!!! Facts,” Davis stated. He knew that where I was going so, they played hardball… he said if I went to play with LEBRON, he would win a title. I told him LEBRON gonna win one anyway.”

For those who have forgotten, Gilbert and many other white folks were BIG MAD that LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to team up with his best friend Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh forming the big three. Following James’s highly criticized television event called “The Decision,” Gilbert wrote his infamous and hilarious Comic Sans font letter excoriating the NBA superstar, declaring King James “quit” on the team, and that his LeBron-less Cavaliers would win a championship before the Miami Heat.

Well, we all know how that played out.

The Cavaliers led by Kyrie Irving STUNK, and the Miami Heat went on to win two NBA championships falling way short of the boasting he did during the introductory event with the infamous, not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7 NBA chips moment.

Despite all Gilbert did and said, LeBron James decided after four years of fun in the sun and spectacular alley-oops with Dwyane Wade, he wanted to return home. James would finally lead the Cavaliers to the promised land, bringing the Cavs from the brink of elimination with the help of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love stunning the Golden State Warriors by coming back from a 3-1 deficit, a feat no team in the NBA finals has ever done before.

After another historic run with the Cavaliers that saw LeBron James carry the team to NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors four straight times, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he recently secured his 4th NBA championship. 

While Gilbert’s tone towards James was much more thankful this time around, we believe deep down inside he is still salty that James is gone and his team is once again not a factor in the league.

