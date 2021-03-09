Music
August Alsina “Pretty,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic “Leave The Door Open” & More | Daily Visuals 3.8.21

Ever since August Alsina’s “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith was revealed he’s been keeping a low profile (well, somewhat), but the man had to get his career back on track sooner or later and that time has come for him to get back on his grizzly.

Today the controversial crooner comes through with a new inspirational clip to “Pretty” in which he reminds us that though we may not be perfect, we’re all uniquely beautiful in our own right.

Back in the studio Bruno Mars rocks out with Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic rock out with the instruments and put on a helluva show for the studio audience in the clip to “Leave The Door Open.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sha Da God featuring Gunna, D. Chamberz featuring Benny The Butcher, and more.

AUGUST ALSINA – “PRETTY”

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK & SILK SONIC – “LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN”

SHA DA GOD FT. GUNNA – “MURDER ME”

D. CHAMBERZ FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “FLIGHTS IN DA MORNIN’”

DRAG-ON FT. FREEWAY – “THEY ALREADY MAD”

CURREN$Y FT. LARRY JUNE – “SHOUT OUT”

JHENE AIKO – “LEAD THE WAY”

 

