Hair
HomeHair

Naomi Osaka Switches Up Her Look With Long Silky Straight Extensions

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
AUSTRALIA-MELBOURNE-TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DAY 13

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

In the words of get you a girl who can do both, Naomi Osaka just switched it up on us and debuted a silky straight new do — a total contrast from her natural curly fro with blonde highlights. Osaka, who recently defeated her idol Serena Williams in the Australian Open semi-finals, served us sleek vibes by the pool showing off her jet black extensions that cascaded down to her back. She simply captioned the photo, “inches.” And sis gave us angles and views of the sunset as she posed in her furry LV slippers.

The man behind the do? Osaka gave credit to her hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper, who she worked with on her GQ cover.

The Japanese and Black tennis champion has been experimenting with her tresses as of late, allowing fans to peek in on the fun via her Instagram page. She recently showed off a pink do and appeared on GQ’s Modern Lovers issue with her BAE Cordae.

When Osaka isn’t sending tennis balls speeding down the court, she’s partnering with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good on a collaboration to bring resources to the communities in Tokyo.

Nike recently celebrated Osaka, Serena Williams and other women athletes in a commercial ahead of Women’s History Month. As reported by Yahoo.com, the clip titled “We Play Real” celebrates Black women’s success and impact in sports like basketball, soccer, tennis, and more.”

Osaka was also named one of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 fashion ambassador while making bold fashion statements to combat social injustice.

RELATED STORIES:

Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To Breonna Taylor During The US Open

Naomi Osaka Continues To Use Fashion To Make A Powerful Statements Against Racial Injustice

 

Naomi Osaka Switches Up Her Look With Long Silky Straight Extensions  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
20 items
#RIPBiggie: Classic Photos of The Notorious B.I.G
 4 hours ago
03.09.21
2021 Cincinnati Music Festival Date Postponed!
 8 hours ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal
 13 hours ago
03.09.21
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 1 day ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 2 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 2 days ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 2 days ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 3 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 4 days ago
03.07.21
Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!
 4 days ago
03.06.21
Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter
 4 days ago
03.06.21
Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 days ago
03.06.21
11 items
Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant
 4 days ago
03.06.21
Photos
Close