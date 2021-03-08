Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here’s The Most Shocking Moments From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Source: Handout / Getty

On Sunday, March 7, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, which comes a little over a year after they decided to step back from some of their duties as a part of the Royal Family.

British tabloids have been tearing Meghan down for years, ever since it was first revealed she was dating Prince Harry in 2016. Since then, things have only gotten worse, with stories of turmoil throughout the Monarchy running rampant upon headlines every single day. 

Now that Harry and Meghan have moved on from their Royal duties and relocated to Southern California, they’re giving some insight into the hell they endured inside the palace walls. Here are some of the most shocking revelations from the couple’s interview with Oprah:

  • A Royal Family member expressed “concerns” about how dark Archie’s skin might be.

While it might not come as a surprise to a lot of us, it was still shocking to hear Meghan admit that someone in the Royal Family raised concerns over the color of Archie’s skin. Neither her nor her husband would reveal who started the conversation, but sadly, that wasn’t the only discrimination Archie faced even before he was born.

While Meghan was pregnant, she was told by the Royal Family that they didn’t want the baby to have a prince/princess title. Even though that, in itself, wasn’t particularly concerning to Markle, that also meant he wouldn’t receive any of the security that’s usually afforded to royal children.

  • Meghan suffered from suicidal thoughts

Anyone who has paid attention to the slanderous headlines being thrown Markle’s way can understand just how much all of these narratives impacted her.

She has called the scrutiny she’s been subjected to “almost unsurvivable” in the past, which drove Oprah to ask for elaboration. In response, Meghan revealed that she was having suicidal thoughts, thinking it would be easier for everyone involved if she simply no longer existed.

“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked.

“Yes. It was very clear and very scary,” Meghan replied. “I just didn’t see a solution … This isn’t some abstract idea. This is methodical. And this is not who I am.”

Even worse, when she approached the “institution” and asked for professional help, they told Markle she couldn’t get any.

“They said, ‘My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee.’” Meghan revealed.

  • The family cut Harry off, financially, after they stepped down

Harry revealed that he lost access to any royal money when they made their decision, which included his security being taken away. To make the move to California, the Prince had to rely on the money that’s been left to him by his mother.

Even more peculiar, Tyler Perry helped the couple out immensely during their relocation. Since the pair had no money, no plan, and badly needed security, the movie mogul allowed them to stay at his Los Angeles home, also providing security for a few months while they planned their next move.

  • They’re having a girl

While most of the interview was heavy, some light-hearted moments came out of the conversation. Meghan and Harry are currently expecting their second child, revealing to Oprah that they’re having a girl. They also said that after Archie and their next bundle of joy, they’re done having kids.

What did you think of last night’s tell-all with Prince Harry and Meghan? Tell us down below! Were you shocked by anything in particular?

[caption id="attachment_3053250" align="aligncenter" width="771"] Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty[/caption] In one of the moments we’ve been waiting for, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle finally met our Queen, Beyonce Knowles-Carter. And yes, it was glorious! See, at the European premiere of “The Lion King” on Sunday night,  Meghan, dressed in a classic black A-line dress, sees the singer, rocking off-the-shoulder yellow gown with the highest slit, embraced like old friends. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). According to Rebecca English, a reporter for The Daily Mail, the conversation was loving, with Jay-Z reminding the Prince Harry and Meghan to find time for themselves. Beyonce: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys. Prince Harry: And how are the twins? B: They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here. Jay-Z: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself. Take a look: https://twitter.com/RE_DailyMail/status/1150458182013267969 As we know, Bey is the voice of Nala in the remake of the iconic film that hit theaters last week, while Meghan attended the event with husband Prince Harry. This was the new mother’s first red-carpet event since giving birth to their son Archie, Elle.com pointed out. This meeting between the women is extra special given the tribute Beyonce and Jay-Z gave her during the BRIT Awards earlier this year. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] Remember, in a pre-recorded video that aired during the ceremony in February, Bey and her hubby accepted the trophy for Best International Artist (Group) for their album Everything Is Love standing in front of a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex. Just like they did in front of the Mona Lisa in their 2018 “Apeshit” video. https://twitter.com/BRITs/status/1098328409086849025 We just love when Black women stan one another! See more pics of “The Lion King” London premiere below:

Photos
Close