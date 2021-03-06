Kith Will Donate Proceeds From Biggie-Inspired Collection To Brooklyn Public Schools

New York-based streetwear brand Kith has finally shared more details on its partnership with Biggie Smalls‘ estate.

Early Saturday morning, they dropped a video teasing a forthcoming collection honoring the rapper by having everyday New Yorkers rap along to arguably his most famous song, “Juicy.” The minute-long clip –directed by New York Nico– concludes with Biggie’s son, C.J., saying, “And if you don’t know, now you know,” before walking off in front of a huge mural of the Brooklyn rapper.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming collection, but Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has announced that a portion of the proceeds will be collaboratively donated to six public schools in Brooklyn in honor of Biggie.

The Notorious B.I.G. collection to supply six different schools in Brooklyn with materials that will help their students. These supplies include books, technology, software, furniture, food, and more,” reads a statement on Kith’s Instagram to spread the positivity and light that Big will forever have in his borough.

The schools that will be getting the much-needed supplies are Dr. Ronald E. McNair Public School 5, Research & Service High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School 35, Crispus Attucks Elementary Public School 21, Madiba Prep Middle School, and MS 267 – Math, Science & Technology.

The partnership with Big’s estate was announced earlier this year when Fieg released a public statement that emphasizes the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in 2021. One of the other initiatives was partnering with Martin Luther King III to honor his father’s iconic March On Washington by raising funds to support his “continued activism and critical humanitarian work.”

Fieg also committed to having at least 15 percent of the apparel available at Kith be by Black designers.

