Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Sister Souljah captivated audiences with her book The Coldest Winter Ever and now with the release of the sequel Life After Death the author and activist is bringing audiences back into the world of Winter Santiaga and more! Sky Houston chats with the noted best-seller from the Houston BMW Studios about her new book, what time away and getting unplugged did in order for the book to be written, the growth of Winter and more!

