Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter

The Brooklyn businessman and rapper isn't a heavy user of social media.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Roc Nation Brunch 2020

Source: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) / (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z‘s birth-given name has been known for decades, and his sparse use of social media is just one part of the many veils of the rapper and businessman’s persona. Via Twitter, in the wake of a brand-new deal, Hov changed his handle to reflect his last name while dropping off some tweets and it didn’t go unnoticed.

As we previously reported, Square, co-founded by Jay-Z’s friend and business partner Jack Dorsey, purchased a majority stake of TIDAL, which prompted a flurry of tweets from Hov after a few years of not using the platform.

“I said from the beginning that TIDAL was about more than just streaming music, and six years later, it has remained a platform that supports artists at every point in their careers. Artists deserve better tools to assist them in their creative journey,” began a string of tweets that mirrors the same comments Hov made in a press release from Square announcing the TIDAL purchase.

“Jack is one of the greatest minds of our times, and our many discussions about TIDAL’s endless possibilities have made me even more inspired about its future. This shared vision makes me even more excited to join the Square board,” read the following tweet.

The Twitter thread ended with Jay-Z writing, “This partnership will be a game-changer for many. I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!”

With a combination of stocks and cash, Square paid a grand total of $297 for the stake with Jay-Z now sitting on the board of directors for Square. The deal states that all of TIDAL’s artist shareholders will remain as co-owners of the service.

Photo: Getty

Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!
 18 hours ago
03.06.21
Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter
 18 hours ago
03.06.21
Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 21 hours ago
03.06.21
11 items
Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant
 22 hours ago
03.06.21
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Big Sean Opens Up to Prof. Michael Eric Dyson About His Suicidal Thoughts & Coping With Mental Health
 2 days ago
03.04.21
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
03.04.21
50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates
 3 days ago
03.04.21
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 6 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close