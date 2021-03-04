Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Grammy-nominated singer, writer, and host of The Masked Singer, Robin Thicke joins the show to discuss his new music! Thicke gets deep and shares some intimate details about how he’s experienced a lot of loss over the past couple of years. He premieres his newest single “Look Easy” from his latest album “On Earth And In Heaven” which he explains was inspired by the people in his life who he’s lost recently.

[caption id="attachment_3919696" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital[/caption] The Undefeated’s Aux Cord Chronicles are back with another playlist! This time the theme is election season. Journalist Justin Tinsley understands that we are all a nervous wreck as each vote is being counted. Below are songs to help you keep calm and look towards a brighter future. This playlist includes records from artists such as Nina Simone, Lil Baby, Marvin Gaye, plus more! “It captures the historical voyage of angst, aggression, and hope that we’ve always had once we step into the voting booth,” Tinsley wrote to describe the vibes of the songs over the years featured in this list. Listen to the full playlist on your music streaming service. SEE ALSO: Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election Philadelphia’s Black Voters Come Into Focus As Pennsylvania Hangs In The Election’s Balance HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

