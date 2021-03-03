50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had announced on March 2 that the state was putting an end to all of the rules and orders involving masks and facial coverings, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues at large all over the world.

Yet, even though “the US is still struggling to contain” COVID-19, even though rollout on the vaccine is “going better than planned.” That is not enough for Texas to put an end to restrictions after a year.

One artist is thrilled to see Texas put an end to all of its facial covering guidelines and made a big deal about it on social media.

From Uproxx:

50 Cent is apparently happy about the news, and he’s ready to take advantage of the state’s reopening. 50 Cent shared a screenshot of the news on Instagram Tuesday night and expressed his wish to visit the state. “i’m headed to Texas f*ck this,” he wrote.

It won’t be the first time that the rapper-producer-actor has “tried to skirt around mask rules” and it is certainly not going to be the last.

You can be sure that 50 will be living it up in Texas. That is, unless Chelsea Handler has something to say about it.

