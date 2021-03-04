News
Home

Houston Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land Rover & Purses In $3.6M PPP Scam

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

A 37-year-old Houston woman is alleged to have used money given to her by the government via the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to splurge on two houses, a new Land Rover, purses and more, according to the Justice Department.

On February 24, LaDonna Wiggins was indicted on charges of bank fraud, making a false statement to a bank and money laundering. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, Wiggins purchased two homes, one in Katy and another in Cypress for a total of $725,000, spent $78,000 on a 2020 Land Rover, $63,000 at Chanel among other items. When she filled out two PPP loans, she received more than $3.6 million from the government.

Wiggins is the owner of the Ahmale Bar & Lounge (1916 Baldwin Street) and the two PPP loans in question were for businesses known as Wiggins & Graham Enterprises LLC and Pink Lady Line. Under the CARES Act, businesses are to use PPP loans for “certain permissible expenses, such as payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Interest and principal on PPP loans can be entirely forgiven if the business spent the loan proceeds on these expense items within a designated period of time.”

RELATED: NFL’s Josh Bellamy Arrested For Misusing PPP Loan Funds On Gucci, Dior &amp; More

RELATED: Dallas Man Steals $17 Million In Coronavirus Relief Funds, Cops Luxury Cars And Houses

Houston Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land Rover & Purses In $3.6M PPP Scam  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Big Sean Opens Up to Prof. Michael Eric Dyson About His Suicidal Thoughts & Coping With Mental Health
 1 hour ago
03.04.21
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]
 4 hours ago
03.04.21
50 Cent Planning Trip to Texas After State Lifts Mask Mandates
 12 hours ago
03.04.21
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball Was Absolutely Accurate
 4 days ago
03.01.21
15 items
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Roseanne Barr Trying to Get Kanye West’s Attention Through Social Media and a Swimsuit
 5 days ago
03.01.21
MTV’s ‘Real World’ Original Cast Reunite for New ‘Homecoming’ Edition on Paramount+
 5 days ago
03.01.21
How a Gold Statue of 45 Stole the 2021 CPAC
 5 days ago
03.01.21
K. Michelle Announces That She and Keyshia Cole Are Now on Good Terms with Each Other
 5 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close