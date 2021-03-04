Movies
Michael B. Jordan Is On A Quest For Revenge In First Trailer For Amazon Studios’ “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse”

Basically, think of it as The Punisher, but Frank Castle is Black, and Tom Clancy penned the story.

Michael B. Jordan Issues Fades In Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse" Trailer

Michael B. Jordan turns into the ultimate badass in the first trailer for the Amazon Studios original film Without Remorse, based on a fictional character created by beloved espionage writer Tom Clancy. 

In the thriller directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Jordan takes on the role of Sr. Chief John Kelly, better known as John Clark in Clancy’s popular books. While trying to unravel the conspiracy in which his pregnant wife, played by Lauren London, is killed and landed him in the hospital fighting for his life, Kelly will also have to stop an all-out war between the United States and Russia while trying to find the operatives that killed his wife.

TOM CLANCY'S WITHOUT REMORSE starring Michael B. Jordan

The film puts Jordan’s action skills on display and shows why he is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood right now. It allows him to utilize those weapon skills he began training for when for his now-iconic role as the villain Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther that he kept sharp and clearly improved upon leading up to his role in Without Remorse.

Without Remorse also stars Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Jamie Bell, Colman Domingo, Brett Gelman, and Guy Pearce. You can watch the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 30 and peep the first action-packed trailer that should instantly make you hyped for this movie below.

